Vipin Das’ Malayalam film ‘Vaazha’ gets a sequel

Published - August 22, 2024 05:55 pm IST

‘Vaazha 2’ will be directed by Savin SA and written and produced by Vipin Das

The Hindu Bureau

A poster of ‘Vaazha 2.’ | Photo Credit: vipindashb/Instagram

The makers of Vaazha- Biopic of a Billion Boys have announced a sequel for the Malayalam film. Produced by Vipin Das of Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey and Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, Vaazha is directed by Anand Menon.

Vipin Das, who wrote Vaazha, has penned the sequel as well. The sequel will be directed Savin SA. Vipin Das, Harris Desom, PB Anish, Adarsh Narayan and Icon Cinemas will produce the film.

Actors Harish, Alan, Ajin and Vinayak will be part of Vaazha 2. Akhil Lailasuran will be the cinematographer for the film. Jagadish, Kottayam Nazeer, Azees Nedumnagad, Siju Sunny, Amith Mohan Rajeswari, Joemon Jyothir, Anuraj OB and Saaf were part of the first film.

Vaazha tells the story journey of five thick friends, all backbenchers, who drift through school and college, burdened by the expectations of their parents.

