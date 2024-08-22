GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vipin Das’ Malayalam film ‘Vaazha’ gets a sequel

‘Vaazha 2’ will be directed by Savin SA and written and produced by Vipin Das

Published - August 22, 2024 05:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A poster of ‘Vaazha 2.’

A poster of ‘Vaazha 2.’ | Photo Credit: vipindashb/Instagram

The makers of Vaazha- Biopic of a Billion Boys have announced a sequel for the Malayalam film. Produced by Vipin Das of Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey and Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, Vaazha is directed by Anand Menon.

‘Vaazha’ movie review: Anand Menen’s comedy is a fun ride that also touches upon certain relevant issues

Vipin Das, who wrote Vaazha, has penned the sequel as well. The sequel will be directed Savin SA. Vipin Das, Harris Desom, PB Anish, Adarsh Narayan and Icon Cinemas will produce the film.

Actors Harish, Alan, Ajin and Vinayak will be part of Vaazha 2. Akhil Lailasuran will be the cinematographer for the film. Jagadish, Kottayam Nazeer, Azees Nedumnagad, Siju Sunny, Amith Mohan Rajeswari, Joemon Jyothir, Anuraj OB and Saaf were part of the first film.

ALSO READ:Urvashi interview | On Kerala State Film Award win and playing Leelamma in ‘Ullozhukku’

Vaazha tells the story journey of five thick friends, all backbenchers, who drift through school and college, burdened by the expectations of their parents.

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

