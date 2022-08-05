Vinnod Prabhakar launches production house

Lankasura, an action-packed film, featuring him in the lead, will be the first film to be released under his banner

Vinnod Prabhakar, the son of villain from yesteryears, Tiger Prabhakar, is called Tiger these days. The actor decided to start a production house in the name of his late father and that is how Tiger Talkes happened. “We have deliberately missed the ‘i’ in the talkies for numerological reasons,” explains Vinnod. His friend, actor Darshan, launched the logo of the production house. The first film to be released under his banner will be Lankasura, featuring Vinnod in the lead.

An out-and-out action film, Prabhakar says his character is named Raghava just like his character in Tharun Sudheer’s Roberrt. , where he shared the screen with Darshan). “Since the name Raghava turned out to be lucky for me, we decided to go ahead with the same name for this film too.”

The actor during the launch of ‘Tiger Talkes’

Set in the underworld, Prabhakar says, “Though I have few dialogues in the film, they are powerful.” The film, produced by his wife Nisha Vinnod Prabhakar, is directed by Pramod Kumar DS and features Parvathy Arun, ‘Loose Maada’ Yogi, Devaraj and P Ravishankar.

“The film has been extensively shot in Bengaluru, Goa and Mysuru. We had initially planned on shooting the songs abroad, but cancelled the idea once COVID-19 struck.”

The music for Lankasura is composed by Bengaluru-based rapper, Vijayeth Krishna with Sugnan doing the cinematography. Prabhakar says the team is looking at a theatrical release. “ Lankasura is a high-voltage action drama and best suited for a large screen.”