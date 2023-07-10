ADVERTISEMENT

Vineeth Sreenivasan’s ‘Oru Jaathi Oru Jaathakam’ goes on floors

July 10, 2023 03:47 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST

Produced by Maha Subair’s Varnachithra Films, the film is scripted by Rakesh Mantodi, who had earlier teamed up with Vineeth Sreenivasan for ‘Thira’

The Hindu Bureau

A still from the sets of ‘Oru Jaathi Oru Jaathakam’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Vineeth Sreenivasan and director M Mohanan are reuniting after Aravindante Athidhikal (2018) for a new film titled Oru Jaathi Oru Jaathakam. The film was launched in Kochi on Sunday .

ALSO READ
Nivin Pauly’s film with Haneef Adeni titled ‘Ramachandra Boss and Co’

Produced by Maha Subair’s Varnachithra Films, the film is scripted by Godha-fame Rakesh Mantodi, who had earlier teamed up with Vineeth Sreenivasan for Thira. Oru Jaathi Oru Jaathakam also stars Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese, Nikhila Vimal, Babu Antony, Isha Talwar and Mridul Nair.

Viswajith Odukathil, who debuted as a cinematographer with the Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial Hridayam, is handling camera for Oru Jaathi Oru Jaathakam which features editing and music by Ranjan Abraham and Guna Balasubramanian respectively.

Meanwhile, Vineeth Sreenivasan will next be seen in Jayalal Divakaran’s Kurukkan alongside Sreenivasan and Shine Tom Chacko.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US