Vineeth Sreenivasan’s ‘Oru Jaathi Jaathakam’ gets a release date

The film is directed by M Mohanan

Published - July 17, 2024 01:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Release date announcement poster of ‘Oru Jaathi Jaathakam’

Release date announcement poster of ‘Oru Jaathi Jaathakam’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We had previously reported that Vineeth Sreenivasan and director M Mohanan are reuniting after Aravindante Athidhikal (2018) for a new film titled Oru Jaathi Jaathakam. On Wednesday, the makers announced that the film will release in theatres on

The makers announced the news with a new poster, which once again like the first look poster, features Vineeth surrounded by women which includes Nikhila Vimal, Kayadu Lohar, and singer Sayanora Philip.

Bhavana’s ‘Hunt’ gets a release date; new teaser out

Produced by Maha Subair’s Varnachithra Films, the film is scripted by Godha-fame Rakesh Mantodi, who had earlier teamed up with Vineeth Sreenivasan for Thira. Oru Jaathi Jaathakam also stars Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese, Babu Antony, Isha Talwar and Mridul Nair.

Viswajith Odukathil, who debuted as a cinematographer with the Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial Hridayam, is handling camera for Oru Jaathi Jaathakam which features editing and music by Ranjan Abraham and Guna Balasubramanian respectively.

