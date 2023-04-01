Vineeth Sreenivasan’s ‘Kurukkan’ first look out

April 01, 2023 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST

The first look of Kurukkan, starring Vineeth Sreenivasan, was released by the makers. The Malayalam film directed by Jayalal Divakaran is produced by Maha Subair’s home banner Varnachithra Productions.

The first look features Vineeth in a cop uniform alongside his father Sreenivasan and Shine Tom Chacko. The film marks the comeback of veteran actor Sreenivasan who had previously acted with Vineeth in films like Makante Achan, Padmasree Bharat Dr Saroj Kumar and Aravindante Athidhikal.

Written by Manoj Ram Singh, Kurukkan also stars Shruthi Jayan, Sudheer Karamana, Malavika Menon, Ansiba Hassan, Gowri Nanda, Srikant Murali, Balaji Sharma and Azeez Nedumangad. The film’s cinematography is by Jibu Jacob while the music is by Unni Elayaraja.