Vineet Kumar Singh says he's working with Anurag Kashyap on a new film

Vineet Kumar Singh is reuniting with his Mukkabaazdirector Anurag Kashyap again for a film and he is learning wrestling for it.

The actor, who also worked with Kashyap on films such as Gangs of Wasseypur and the Murabba segment from anthology film Bombay Talkies, said he considers himself lucky that directors and production houses like to repeat him.

"Right now, I am working with Anurag (Kashyap) sir... It's a different kind of film. I am learning wrestling. And the shoot is going on. First schedule is done," the actor, who will next be seen as a cop in Susi Ganesan's Ghuspaithiya, told PTI in an interview.

For 2018's Mukkabaaz, a story that he wrote, Vineet went through a rigorous training to portray the life of a talented boxer but the film, despite good reviews, did not do well at the box office. Reflecting on that period, the actor said he probably got too attached to the outcome and the film's failure affected him a lot.

"I think I had high hopes after that but things did not turn out the way I wanted. I was getting emotional in many interviews. Now, when I see it I wonder what happened to me back then. I realised I was attaching an outcome with the hard work," he said, adding that he has now changed his attitude and focuses only on his process.

"In between, I decided that I will have a new innings and it took two-three years... I took time to restart just like the film 12th Fail and good things are there," he said.

Not just Kashyap, Vineet is also working again with Reema Kagti after Gold. "I call myself lucky that directors and production houses repeat me. With Reema Kagti I did Gold and now we have Superboys of Malegaon . It was selected for TIFF.