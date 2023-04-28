HamberMenu
Vince Vaughn to return for ‘Dodgeball’ sequel set at 20th Century Studios

Jordan VanDina has come on board to pen the script for the film from an idea by Vaughn

April 28, 2023 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST

PTI
Vince Vaughn in a still from ‘Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story’

Vince Vaughn in a still from ‘Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story’ | Photo Credit: 20th Century Fox

Actor Vince Vaughn is returning to star in the sequel to the hit comedy movie Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, which is currently in early development at 20th Century Studios.

According to Deadline, Jordan VanDina has come on board to pen the script for the film from an idea by Vaughn. Details about the plot are being kept under wraps.

The 2004 original followed Peter La Fleur (Vaughn), owner of Average Joe's Gym, a small and shabby, yet cherished, local haunt frequented by a group of misfits. In order to save the gym from being taken over by Globo Gym, a corporate fitness chain run by White Goodman (Ben Stiller), Peter and his friends enter a Las Vegas dodgeball tournament with a USD 50,000 grand prize.

It was written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, with Stiller and Stuart Cornfeld serving as the film’s producers.

Other cast members for the upcoming sequel movie will be announced in future.

