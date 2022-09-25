Vince Gilligan’s next series to be headlined by Rhea Seehorn, projects lands at Apple

Vince Gilligan and Rhea Seehorn | Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy

Breaking Bad creator and Better Call Saul co-creator Vince Gilligan’s upcoming series has got a two-season series order from Apple. It’s also announced that Better Call Saul star Rhea Seehorn will play the lead role in the yet-untitled project. Details of the cast, crew, and plot details remain unknown.

In a statement to Variety, Gilligan said that Seehorn was the perfect choice for this series. “After fifteen years, I figured it was time to take a break from writing antiheroes… and who’s more heroic than the brilliant Rhea Seehorn? It’s long past time she had her own show, and I feel lucky to get to work on it with her”

Gilligan, who created the series, will also serve as showrunner and executive producer. The upcoming series is also part of Gilligan’s overall deal with Sony Pictures Television, which earlier produced Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

The project reunites Gilligan with former Sony Pictures Television co-presidents Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, who now work as heads of worldwide video at Apple. Notably, he also reunites with another former Sony co-president, Chris Parnell, who now works as a senior programmer at Apple.

“And what nice symmetry to be reunited with Zack Van Amburg, Jamie Erlicht and Chris Parnell! Jamie and Zack were the first two people to say yes to ‘Breaking Bad’ all those years ago. They’ve built a great team at Apple, and my wonderful, long-time partners at Sony Pictures Television and I are excited to be in business with them,” said Gilligan.

The upcoming series has Jeff Frost and Diane Mercer serving as executive producers. Jenn Carroll of Gilligan’s High Bridge Productions will produce.

Notably, Seehorn starred as Kim Wexler in Better Call Saul, the Breaking Bad prequel series that centres on fan-favourite Saul Goodman. Seehorn recently got an Emmy nomination for her role in the show.