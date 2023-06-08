ADVERTISEMENT

Vinay Rajkumar’s ‘Gramayana’ relaunched with new producers

June 08, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST

‘Gramayana’, starring Vinay Rajkumar, is a village-based drama directed by Devanur Chandru. The film is bankrolled by G Manoharan and K P Sreekanth

The Hindu Bureau

The new poster of ‘Gramayana’ | Photo Credit: @vinayrajkumar/Twitter

Vinay Rajkumar’s ‘Gramayana’ has been relaunched with fresh producers. The film, which began in 2018 under debutant director Devanur Chandru, came to a halt after 25 days of shoot for varying reasons. The Kannada film now has got fresh producers in G Manoharan of Lahari Films and K P Sreekanth of Venus Entertainers. The film is co-produced by Naveen Manoharan.

ALSO READ
Rakshit Shetty’s ‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello’ to release in two parts

‘Gramayana’ is a village-based drama in which Vinay plays a character called ‘Sixth Sense’ Seena. The makers released a fresh poster of the film. The re-launch event was attended by Vinay’s father and veteran actor Raghavendra Rajkumar, actors Upendra, Vijay Raghavendra, Raj B Shetty, producer Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and seasoned art director Arun Sagar.

Vinay is awaiting the release of Pepe, a raw crime drama filled with gritty action sequences, the romantic drama Ondhu Sarala Prema Kathe, directed by Suni,and ‘Andondittu Kaala’, directed by debutant Keerti.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US