Vinay Rajkumar’s ‘Gramayana’ relaunched with new producers

‘Gramayana’, starring Vinay Rajkumar, is a village-based drama directed by Devanur Chandru. The film is bankrolled by G Manoharan and K P Sreekanth

June 08, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The new poster of ‘Gramayana’

The new poster of ‘Gramayana’ | Photo Credit: @vinayrajkumar/Twitter

Vinay Rajkumar’s ‘Gramayana’ has been relaunched with fresh producers. The film, which began in 2018 under debutant director Devanur Chandru, came to a halt after 25 days of shoot for varying reasons. The Kannada film now has got fresh producers in G Manoharan of Lahari Films and K P Sreekanth of Venus Entertainers. The film is co-produced by Naveen Manoharan.

‘Gramayana’ is a village-based drama in which Vinay plays a character called ‘Sixth Sense’ Seena. The makers released a fresh poster of the film. The re-launch event was attended by Vinay’s father and veteran actor Raghavendra Rajkumar, actors Upendra, Vijay Raghavendra, Raj B Shetty, producer Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and seasoned art director Arun Sagar.

Vinay is awaiting the release of Pepe, a raw crime drama filled with gritty action sequences, the romantic drama Ondhu Sarala Prema Kathe, directed by Suni,and ‘Andondittu Kaala’, directed by debutant Keerti.

