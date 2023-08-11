ADVERTISEMENT

Vinay Rai roped in for Tovino Thomas starrer ‘Identity’

August 11, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST

The makers of ‘Identity’ unveiled Vinay Rai’s look in the film. The film is directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Vinay Rai with director Akhil Paul | Photo Credit: vinayrai79/Instagram

Vinay Rai has joined the cast of Identity, to be directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan. The Malayalam film stars Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan in lead roles.

ALSO READ
‘Jaladhara Pumpset Since 1962’ movie review: This Urvashi-Indrans courtroom drama is a tiring experience

The makers released Vinay’s first look as a cop from the film. Earlier, Trisha had replaced Madonna Sebastian as the film’s leading lady. This is Trisha’s third Malayalam film after Hey Jude and Ram.

Tovino, who is busy shooting Nadigar Thilakam, will start filming Identity from September. This is the actor’s second collaboration with Akhil and Anas after the crime thriller Forensic.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US