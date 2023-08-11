Vinay Rai roped in for Tovino Thomas starrer ‘Identity’

August 11, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST

Vinay Rai has joined the cast of Identity, to be directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan. The Malayalam film stars Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan in lead roles.

The makers released Vinay’s first look as a cop from the film. Earlier, Trisha had replaced Madonna Sebastian as the film’s leading lady. This is Trisha’s third Malayalam film after Hey Jude and Ram.

Tovino, who is busy shooting Nadigar Thilakam, will start filming Identity from September. This is the actor’s second collaboration with Akhil and Anas after the crime thriller Forensic.