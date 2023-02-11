ADVERTISEMENT

Vin Diesel returning to 'Riddick' franchise with new movie 'Furya'

February 11, 2023 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST

Titled ‘Riddick: Furya,’ the new movie will be written and directed by David Twohy, who kickstarted the franchise with 2000’s ‘Pitch Black’

PTI

Vin Diesel | Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello

Vin Diesel is set to return for the fourth instalment of his “Riddick” franchise.

Titled "Riddick: Furya", the new movie will be written and directed by David Twohy, who kickstarted the franchise with 2000's "Pitch Black" and also helmed its two sequels "The Chronicles of Riddick" (2004) and "Riddick" (2013).

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, Diesel will produce the film under his One Race Films banner, alongside Samantha Vincent.

"Furya" will see Riddick (Diesel) finally returning to his homeworld, a place he barely remembers and one he fears might be left in ruins by the Necromongers.

"But there he finds other Furyans fighting for their existence against a new enemy. And some of these Furyans are more like Riddick than he could have ever imagined," the official description read.

In a statement, Twohy said the new movie honours the demands of fans who were eager to see further installments in the franchise.

"Our legion fans have demanded it for years, and now we’re finally ready to honor their call to action with 'Riddick: Furya'. My collaboration with Vin and One Race has spanned 20 fruitful years, as together we’ve created three movies, two video games, an anime production, and motion comics for the internet.

"This new big-screen event will see a return to Riddick’s homeworld, where we finally get to explore Riddick’s genesis,” the director said.

