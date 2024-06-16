Vikranth on board Sivakarthikeyan’s film with AR Murugadoss

Actor Vikranth, who was seen earlier this year in Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam, has joined the cast of actor Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming Tamil film with filmmaker AR Murugadoss.

The makers of the film, tentatively titled SKxARM, announced the news on social media, adding that the shooting of the film is in full swings.

Announced in September last year, SKxARM went on floors in February. The film marks the first time the two are teaming up as the actor and director. Notably, Murugadoss wrote the story and co-produced Siva’s 2014 sports comedy Maan Karate.

Sapta Saagaradaache Ello film fame Rukmini Vasanth, who is making her Tamil debut with Vijay Sethupathi’s ACE, is playing the female lead, while actor Vidyut Jammwal of Thuppakki fame is reuniting with Murugadoss in the film.

Anirudh, who had worked with Sivakarthikeyan in films like Ethir Neechal, Maan Karate and Doctor, and had previously collaborated with Murugadoss for Kaththi and Darbar, is handling the music for this film.

SKxARM has cinematography by Sudeep Elamon and editing by veteran editor Sreekar Prasad. The film is produced by Sri Lakshmi Movies.