Directed by Anup Bhandari, the film will release in theatres on July 28

A still from the trailer | Photo Credit: Lahari Music | T Series / YouTube

The trailer of actor Kichcha Sudeep’s upcoming film Vikrant Rona was released today in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, and English.

Rich in visuals, music, and special effects, the trailer video promises a gripping action thriller set in a world unknown.

Written and directed by Anup Bhandari, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, Ravishankar Gowda, Madhusudan Rao, and Vasuki Vaibhav. in the lead.

The film has cinematography by William David, editing by Ashik Kusugolli, and music composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath.

The film, which went on floors in 2020, faced multiple postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jointly produced by Shalini Arts and Invenio Films India, Vikrant Rona will hit screens on July 28 in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, English, and in foreign languages such as Arabic, German, Russian, and Mandarin.