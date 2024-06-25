GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vikrant Massey's '12th Fail' screened at Shanghai International Film Festival, calls experience "unforgettable"

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film also stars Medha Shankar, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Harish Khanna and Sarita Joshi

Updated - June 25, 2024 05:00 pm IST

Published - June 25, 2024 04:24 pm IST

ANI
Vikrant Massey in ‘12th Fail’

Vikrant Massey in ‘12th Fail’

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail has been receiving much appreciation from the audience and the critics. Since its release, the movie has garnered attention not only in the country but also on an international platform.

‘12th Fail’ movie review: Vidhu Vinod Chopra delivers yet another hug of hope that is more earnest than magical

Recently, the film was screened at the Shanghai International Film Festival. The film starred Vikrant Massey in the lead roles and received a lot of appreciation from the audience. Expressing his excitement about the screening of the movie at the prestigious Shanghai International Film Festival, he shared, "My experience at the Shanghai International Film Festival was truly exceptional. I am grateful to the organisers for their warm hospitality. The energy inside the cinema hall, with a packed audience reacting to the film, was unforgettable."

"Meeting Chinese fans who spoke Hindi was a delightful surprise. While I missed Vidhu Vinod Chopra, I am confident that our official release in China will give us more time to interact with the Chinese audiences. I believe 12th Fail has tremendous potential for success here," he added in a statement.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra bagged the Best Director award for his biopic drama film 12th Fail at the 69th Filmfare Awards. 12th Fail draws from the gritty struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. Vikrant won the Best Actor (Critics) award for his performance in the film 12th Fail at the 69th Filmfare Awards. Also, 12th Fail bagged the Best Film award at the 69th Filmfare Awards.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra on ‘12th Fail,’ why he cast Vikrant Massey, and Ingmar Bergman’s three commandments

The film has also received appreciation from Kamal Haasan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, and Anil Kapoor, among others. 12th Fail was released in theatres on October 27 last year.

