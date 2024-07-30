Vikrant Massey to front Ruskin Bond adaptation ‘Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan’

Actor Vikrant Massey is set to star in Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan, an adaptation of Ruskin Bond’s well-regarded short story The Eyes Have It.

Directed by Santosh Singh (Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond), the film will feature Vikrant in the role of a blind musician. The film explores themes of ‘resilience, passion, and the indomitable human spirit, all set to a beautiful musical backdrop’, according to a press note.

Bond’s short story narrates a romantic encounter between two strangers who are blind but oblivious of each other’s blindness. The story unfolds over the course of a train journey, a quintessential Bond setting.

Vikrant and Santosh Singh had previously collaborated on Broken But Beautiful Season 1. The 12th Fail actor will soon be seen in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, alongside Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Kaushal, and Jimmy Sheirgill. The film is releasing on Netflix on August 9.

