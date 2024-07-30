ADVERTISEMENT

Vikrant Massey to front Ruskin Bond adaptation ‘Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan’

Updated - July 30, 2024 01:59 pm IST

Published - July 30, 2024 01:57 pm IST

Directed by Santosh Singh, the film will feature Vikrant in the role of a blind musician 

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Vikrant Massey

Actor Vikrant Massey is set to star in Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan, an adaptation of Ruskin Bond’s well-regarded short story The Eyes Have It.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Santosh Singh (Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond), the film will feature Vikrant in the role of a blind musician. The film explores themes of ‘resilience, passion, and the indomitable human spirit, all set to a beautiful musical backdrop’, according to a press note.

‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ trailer: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey in a new pickle

Bond’s short story narrates a romantic encounter between two strangers who are blind but oblivious of each other’s blindness. The story unfolds over the course of a train journey, a quintessential Bond setting.

Vikrant and Santosh Singh had previously collaborated on Broken But Beautiful Season 1. The 12th Fail actor will soon be seen in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, alongside Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Kaushal, and Jimmy Sheirgill. The film is releasing on Netflix on August 9.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US