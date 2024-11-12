Vikrant Massey says Hindus, Muslims not in danger in India: ‘Everything is going fine’

12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey has emphasised his secular credentials after drawing polarised responses for his upcoming film,The Sabarmati Report. The film, releasing in theatres on November 15, explores the sensitive subject of the Sabarmati Express train burning in Godhra, Gujarat, in 2002, particularly the media coverage of the incident at the time.

Vikrant essays the role of an Hindi-speaking investigative journalist in the film.

In a recent podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, titled Unplugged, Vikrant said he is still a ‘liberal’ and ‘secular’ citizen.

Asked to state his definition of secularism, Vikrant said it means harmony and respecting everyone’s culture.

“You know about my family. It was viral news that my parents had an inter-caste marriage. My brother has converted (to a different religion). My wife is a Thakur Rajput Hindu. My son’s name is Vardaan. What could be more secular than this?”

In the same podcast, Vikrant said that Hindus and Muslims in the nation are not in danger, and suggested that these perceptions are shaped by the media. He said his there has been a shift in his perspective about the state of the nation in the last ten years.

“Things that seemed bad to me are not actually bad. People say that Hindus are in danger, that Muslims are in danger. No one is in danger; everything is going fine. This is the best country to live in the world ...and we are the future of the world.”

He also said there is no right-left ideological divide in the country, but a strong right and an “anti-right”.

The actor’s comment drew strong reactions on social media, with a section of users calling it a promotional stratagem for his movie.

In an earlier media interaction, Vikrant had said he has been receiving threats for starring in The Sabarmati Report.

“Yes, I have been receiving threats. But as I said, we are artists, and we tell stories. This film is purely based on facts. It’s something I’m dealing with, and we as a team are dealing with collectively. I think we will handle it the way it has to be,” Massey was quoted as saying.

