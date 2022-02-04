Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra’s ‘Love Hostel’ set for February 25 release

The film is set against the backdrop of rustic North India and traces the volatile journey of a young couple being hunted by a ruthless mercenary

Shah Rukh Khan-backed crime-thriller “Love Hostel” will make its debut on streaming service ZEE5 on February 25, the team announced on Friday.

Written and directed by Shanker Raman, who helmed the acclaimed Pankaj Tripathi-starrer “Gurgaon”, the movie stars Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol.

The film marks the second collaboration between Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and ZEE5 after Abhishek Bachchan-starrer “Bob Biswas” also debuted on the streaming platform.

“Love Hostel” is set against the backdrop of rustic North India and traces the volatile journey of a young couple being hunted by a ruthless mercenary.

The star-crossed lovers take on the entire world and then some more in search of their fairytale ending. This is a survival tale in the game of power, money and principles with mayhem and bloodshed, as per the official synopsis.

“As we, at ZEE5, constantly strive to bring forth quality and entertaining content for our viewers, we are extremely delighted to share this vision with Red Chillies Entertainment and collaborate on ‘Love Hostel’, post the success of ‘Bob Biswas’.

“’Love Hostel’ is an edge-of-the-seat content piece which will keep the viewers hooked and we are excited for its release,” Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer at ZEE5 India, said in a statement.

Raman called “Love Hostel” a “love on the run” film.

“It has been a deeply satisfying journey and it would not have been possible without the support of a stellar cast and the crew. Along with Red Chillies Entertainment, Drishyam Films and ZEE5 backing it, I am certain Love Hostel will thrill our audience with its exciting content,” he added.

Gaurav Verma, producer & COO at Red Chillies Entertainment,said “Love Hostel” is the production company’s yet another attempt at offering a “wide variety of content” to the audiences.

“Shanker (Raman) is a filmmaker with a lot of heart, and we are delighted to back his vision. I am extremely proud of how the film has turned out,” he added.

“Love Hostel” also marks the second collaboration between Red Chillies Entertainment and Drishyam films after their critically-acclaimed 2020 movie “Kaamyaab”.

Manish Mundra, producer at Drishyam Films, said he is thrilled to partner with Red Chillies once again.

“With Love Hostel, I am thrilled to bring a new-age commercial kind of cinema, which is still story-driven, to the Indian cinema landscape. The plot and script of the film is compelling and is sure to keep the audience on the edge of their seats,” he added.

“Love Hostel” is produced by Gauri Khan, Mundra and Verma. The film is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation of a Drishyam Films production.