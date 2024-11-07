 />
Vikrant Massey reveals he's been receiving threats for 'The Sabarmati Report'

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna the film sees Massey playing a journalist investigating the truth behind the 2002 Godhra train burning incident

Published - November 07, 2024 10:34 am IST

ANI
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey | Photo Credit: ANI

Actor Vikrant Massey’s next film is based on the real-life events of the Sabarmati Express burning in Godhra, Gujarat, on February 27, 2002. The film’s trailer launched on Wednesday at an event in Mumbai, where Massey revealed that he has been receiving threats for his involvement in the project, which explores the controversial and sensitive Godhra Train Burning incident.

Vikrant Massey interview: Who doesn’t love money? I love money

“Yes, I have been receiving threats. But as I said, we are artists, and we tell stories. This film is purely based on facts. It’s something I’m dealing with, and we as a team are dealing with collectively. I think we will handle it the way it has to be,” Massey shared during the media interaction.

The Sabarmati Report is directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan. The film also features Raashii Khanna and Riddhi Dogra in pivotal roles. In the film, Massey plays a journalist investigating the truth behind the 2002 Godhra train burning incident.

The Sabarmati Report is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 15, 2024.

