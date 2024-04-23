ADVERTISEMENT

Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna’s ‘The Sabarmati Report’ gets a new release date

April 23, 2024 01:39 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST

The film, which was slated to release in May, will now hit the theatres on August 2, 2014

ANI

A still from ‘The Sabarmati Report’

The release date for Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna-starrer 'The Sabarmati Report' has been changed. The film, which was slated to release in May 2024, will now hit the theatres on August 2, 2024. Announcing the new date, Vikrant on Monday took to Instagram and wrote, "Re-opening files of The Sabarmati Report, in cinemas on 2nd August!"

In the film, Vikrant plays a vernacular journalist, Samar Kumar, who teams up with a fellow reporter portrayed by Raashii Khanna, and a senior anchor played by Ridhi Dogra. The film is helmed by Ranjan Chandel. Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan serve as the producers of the film.

Meanwhile, Vikrant is basking in the success of his film '12th Fail', which is helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. It emerged as a word-of-mouth hit towards the end of last year, grossing nearly Rs 60 crore worldwide at a time when mid-budget films aren't even getting theatrical releases. Based on a book by Anurag Pathak, '12th Fail' chronicles the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame extreme poverty to become an IPS officer. The film puts the spotlight on his journey and how his wife, IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, was instrumental in his rise.

