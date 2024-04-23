GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna’s ‘The Sabarmati Report’ gets a new release date

The film, which was slated to release in May, will now hit the theatres on August 2, 2014

April 23, 2024 01:39 pm | Updated 01:39 pm IST

ANI
A still from ‘The Sabarmati Report’

A still from ‘The Sabarmati Report’

The release date for Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna-starrer 'The Sabarmati Report' has been changed. The film, which was slated to release in May 2024, will now hit the theatres on August 2, 2024. Announcing the new date, Vikrant on Monday took to Instagram and wrote, "Re-opening files of The Sabarmati Report, in cinemas on 2nd August!"

In the film, Vikrant plays a vernacular journalist, Samar Kumar, who teams up with a fellow reporter portrayed by Raashii Khanna, and a senior anchor played by Ridhi Dogra. The film is helmed by Ranjan Chandel. Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan serve as the producers of the film.

The Kerala Story: Doordarshan’s decision to broadcast controversial movie triggers political row in Kerala

Meanwhile, Vikrant is basking in the success of his film '12th Fail', which is helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. It emerged as a word-of-mouth hit towards the end of last year, grossing nearly Rs 60 crore worldwide at a time when mid-budget films aren't even getting theatrical releases. Based on a book by Anurag Pathak, '12th Fail' chronicles the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame extreme poverty to become an IPS officer. The film puts the spotlight on his journey and how his wife, IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, was instrumental in his rise.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.