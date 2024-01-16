Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra to team up for ‘The Sabarmati Report’

January 16, 2024 02:00 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST

Actors Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra are set to star in The Sabarmati Report. Ranjan Chandel, who previously directed the web series Grahan, is attached to helm the project from a story penned by Aseem Arrora.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, the upcoming film is a Vikir Films production. It will hit the screens on May 3, 2024. Balaji Motion Pictures shared the announcement on its official Instagram page on Monday.

Massey was last seen in the hit film 12th Fail. The film, based on the life of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, was directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Raashii Khanna was seen in the web series Farzi, directed by Raj and DK, and also featuring Vijay Sethupathi. Ridhi Dogra was part of the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3.

