HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vikramaditya Motwane announces shows on Emergency, Tihar Jail

The ambitious projects are being co-produced by Applause Entertainment and Motwane’s Andolan Films

July 27, 2023 02:47 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sameer Nair, Vikramaditya Motwane

Sameer Nair, Vikramaditya Motwane

Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane is teaming with Applause Entertainment to create two new shows—one on the years of the Indian Emergency and the second centred around Tihar Jail.

ALSO READ
Watch | Director Vikramaditya Motwane and team on the making of Amazon Prime’s Jubilee

The first, titled Indi(r)a’s Emergency, is a three-part docu-series on ‘one of the starkest chapters in India’s post-Independence history’. Narrated by lyricist Swanand Kirkire, the series is pegged as a contemporary historical exploration employing a combination of archival footage and animation.

The second series is an adaptation of the book Black Warrant – Confessions of a Tihar Jailer, by Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury.

It will offer a glimpse into the ‘mystery and enigma’ surrounding Tihar, India’s largest prison complex, and its inmates. The series is narrated from the perspective of a young Jailer (Gupta, who was the former superintendent of Tihar).

ALSO READ
‘Jubilee’ series review: A lustrous, long-winded showbiz drama

Motwane, who recently directed the acclaimed series Jubilee, said in a statement, “I am thrilled to partner with Applause Entertainment for these two ambitious projects. Both Black Warrant and Indi(r)a’s Emergency delve into significant chapters of Indian history, presenting unique narratives. Collaborating with a team that shares the same passion for storytelling and pushing creative boundaries is an incredible opportunity.”

Sameer Nair, managing director, Applause Entertainment, said, “Joining hands with the brilliant Vikramaditya Motwane and Andolan Films allows us to push boundaries and embark on a journey of retelling contemporary Indian history for modern audiences.”

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema / television

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.