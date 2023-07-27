Vikramaditya Motwane announces shows on Emergency, Tihar Jail

July 27, 2023 02:47 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST

Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane is teaming with Applause Entertainment to create two new shows—one on the years of the Indian Emergency and the second centred around Tihar Jail.

The first, titled Indi(r)a’s Emergency, is a three-part docu-series on ‘one of the starkest chapters in India’s post-Independence history’. Narrated by lyricist Swanand Kirkire, the series is pegged as a contemporary historical exploration employing a combination of archival footage and animation.

The second series is an adaptation of the book Black Warrant – Confessions of a Tihar Jailer, by Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury.

It will offer a glimpse into the ‘mystery and enigma’ surrounding Tihar, India’s largest prison complex, and its inmates. The series is narrated from the perspective of a young Jailer (Gupta, who was the former superintendent of Tihar).

Motwane, who recently directed the acclaimed series Jubilee, said in a statement, “I am thrilled to partner with Applause Entertainment for these two ambitious projects. Both Black Warrant and Indi(r)a’s Emergency delve into significant chapters of Indian history, presenting unique narratives. Collaborating with a team that shares the same passion for storytelling and pushing creative boundaries is an incredible opportunity.”

Sameer Nair, managing director, Applause Entertainment, said, “Joining hands with the brilliant Vikramaditya Motwane and Andolan Films allows us to push boundaries and embark on a journey of retelling contemporary Indian history for modern audiences.”