‘Vikram Vedha’ to release in September 2022, Hrithik Roshan’s first look revealed

Hrithik Roshan in ‘Vikram Vedha’

10 January 2022 13:23 IST

The film tells the story of a tough police officer Vikram, played by Saif Ali Khan, who sets out to track down an equally tough gangster (Roshan)

Actor Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming neo-noir action crime thriller “Vikram Vedha” is set to be theatrically released on September 30, the makers announced on Monday.

On the occasion of Roshan’s 48th birthday, they also revealed the actor’s first look from the film, which features him as Vedha, a gangster.

The official handle of production house T-Series took to Twitter and wrote, “Here’s wishing Hrithik Roshan a very happy birthday! Delighted to present the first look of Vedha in #VikramVedha. Hitting the cinemas worldwide on 30th September 2022.”

Based on the Indian folktale Vikram aur Betaal, the film tells the story of a tough police officer Vikram, played by Saif Ali Khan, who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster (Roshan).

The film also stars Radhika Apte in a pivotal role.

“Vikram Vedha” is the remake of a Tamil blockbuster of the same name, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri, who also helmed the 2017 original.

“Vikram Vedha” is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios Production.

It is produced by S Sashikanth and Bhushan Kumar.