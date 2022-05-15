‘Vikram’ trailer: Kamal Haasan set to raise hell in pulsating action epic

Also starring Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed film is set to release on June 3

The trailer of Kamal Haasan’s next film Vikram is out.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the action-thriller promises to be a riveting spectacle thanks to its ensemble cast comprising Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Arjun Das and Narain, among others.

The trailer, that is packed with hidden references, indicates at a three-way tussle between the characters played by Kamal, Fahadh and Sethupathi, set to Anirudh Ravichander’s captivating background score.

This is Kamal’s first film release since 2018’s Vishwaroopam 2, as the actor-politician has been busy with his political career and hosting the reality show Bigg Boss.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film comes on the back of two hits — Kaithi and Master — and expectations are massive for the project, that is produced by Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) and Red Giant Movies. Interestingly, Vikram was also the title of a 1986 action adventure-film directed by Rajasekhar, starring Kamal Haasan and Sathyaraj, among others.

Vikram is set to hit theatres on June 3.

