ADVERTISEMENT

‘Thangalaan’: Vikram suffers rib injury during rehearsals for Pa Ranjith’s film; to take a break from shoot

May 03, 2023 02:11 pm | Updated 02:11 pm IST

A statement posted by his team earlier today said that actor Vikram broke his rib during the rehearsals for his upcoming film ‘Thangalaan’

The Hindu Bureau

Vikram in a still from ‘Thangalaan’ | Photo Credit: Studio Green/YouTube

Actor Vikram, who is enjoying glowing responses to his performance in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2, suffered a setback when he injured his rib during a rehearsal of his next project Thangalaan and will take a break from the shoot . To be directed by Pa Ranjith, the film is a period war drama set in the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF).

ALSO READ
Why Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ duology is better when seen as one singular movie

A statement from Vikram’s office said, “Thank you for all the love and appreciation Aditha Karikalan aka Chiyaan Vikram has received, and for the astounding response for PS2 from all over the world. Chiyaan has sustained an injury during the rehearsals resulting in a broken rib due to which he will not be able to join his Thangalaan unit for a short while. He thanks everyone for your love, promises to be back on his feet, and rocking at the earliest.”

ALSO READ
English actor Daniel Caltagirone on board Vikram - Pa Ranjith’s ‘Thangalaan’

ALSO READ: ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’ movie review: Mani Ratnam dishes out a satisfying sequel

Vikram’s portrayal Adita Karikalan, the Chola prince who fills the void left behind by his love Queen Nandini by conquering kingdoms in Ponniyin Selvan 2, is receiving immense praise ever since the film’s release on April 28. Meanwhile, Thangalaan is based on the lives of mine workers in the KGF. Ranjith has co-written the script with Tamizh Prabha. Other prominent members from the cast are Parvathy Thiruvothu, Mamta Mohandas and Daniel Caltagirone.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The film is produced by KE Gnanavelraja under the banner Studio Green. Kishore Kumar is the cinematographer while Selva RK is the film’s editor. G V Prakash has been roped in as the music composer.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US