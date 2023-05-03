May 03, 2023 02:11 pm | Updated 02:11 pm IST

Actor Vikram, who is enjoying glowing responses to his performance in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2, suffered a setback when he injured his rib during a rehearsal of his next project Thangalaan and will take a break from the shoot . To be directed by Pa Ranjith, the film is a period war drama set in the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF).

A statement from Vikram’s office said, “Thank you for all the love and appreciation Aditha Karikalan aka Chiyaan Vikram has received, and for the astounding response for PS2 from all over the world. Chiyaan has sustained an injury during the rehearsals resulting in a broken rib due to which he will not be able to join his Thangalaan unit for a short while. He thanks everyone for your love, promises to be back on his feet, and rocking at the earliest.”

Vikram’s portrayal Adita Karikalan, the Chola prince who fills the void left behind by his love Queen Nandini by conquering kingdoms in Ponniyin Selvan 2, is receiving immense praise ever since the film’s release on April 28. Meanwhile, Thangalaan is based on the lives of mine workers in the KGF. Ranjith has co-written the script with Tamizh Prabha. Other prominent members from the cast are Parvathy Thiruvothu, Mamta Mohandas and Daniel Caltagirone.

The film is produced by KE Gnanavelraja under the banner Studio Green. Kishore Kumar is the cinematographer while Selva RK is the film’s editor. G V Prakash has been roped in as the music composer.