Vikram Ravichandran’s second film titled ‘Mudhol’; title teaser out

April 27, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST

Vikram Ravichandran’s second film, touted to be a gangster drama, is titled ‘Mudhol’, and will be directed by Karthik Rajan

The Hindu Bureau

Vikram Ravichandran in the title teaser of ‘Mudhol’ | Photo Credit: @A2Music/YouTube

Vikram Ravichandran, son of veteran Kannada actor ‘Crazy Star’ V Ravichandran, will be starring in a gangster drama called Mudhol. This is Vikram’s second film after Trivikrama, which came out last year.

A poster of ‘Mudhol’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The film is named after Mudhol Hound, a dog breed popular in Mudhol taluk of Bagalkot district in Karnataka. The lanky dog makes an appearance in the title teaser released by the makers on Wednesday, April 26. The teaser shows Vikram, in a jail, cooking a dish when a group of men, with their faces covered, surround to attack him.

The film appears to be a raw, and bloody action drama. The makers also released a poster that shows Vikram, sitting next to a Mudhol dog, biting a bone while holding a machete.

Mudhol is directed by debutant Karthik Rajan, and produced by Raksha Vijaykumar and Siju Kannan. Seasoned stunt master Ravi Varma will choreograph the action sequences while Maasthi (Tagaru, Salaga) has written the dialogues. Yuvaraj Chandran is the film’s music composer.

