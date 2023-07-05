ADVERTISEMENT

Vikram-Pa Ranjith’s ‘Thangalaan’ wraps up shoot

July 05, 2023 12:39 pm | Updated 01:26 pm IST

Ranjith’s film, said to be based on a real-life story, features an ensemble cast that includes Parvathy, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, and Harikrishnan Anbudurai

The Hindu Bureau

Ranjith, Vikram, Parvathy, and Malavikra Mohanan from the sets of ‘Thangalaan’ | Photo Credit: @chiyaan/Twitter

Pa Ranjith’s much-anticipated film Thangalaan, headlined by Vikram, Parvathy, and Malavika Mohanan, wrapped its shoot on Tuesday.

Vikram shared pictures from the sets on his social media handles and penned a note of gratitude. He said that he had some of the most evocative experiences as an actor while shooting for Thangalaan and thanked Ranjith for “making us live this dream.”

Meanwhile, Studio Green, the co-producers of the film, shared a Reel video, recreating the popular Romancham trend, featuring the cast and crew of the film.

This comes just weeks after Parvathy announced the wrap of her portions in the film.

Said to be based on a real story set in the Kolar Gold Fields during British rule in India, the film has been in production for some time. In May, the shoot was halted temporarily due to a rib injury that Vikram suffered on the sets, before resuming in June.

Thangalaan also stars Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, and Harikrishnan Anbudurai in leading roles. With music scored by GV Prakash Kumar, the film has cinematography by A Kishor Kumar and editing by Selva RK. Tamil Prabha has co-written the screenplay.

Thangalaan is produced by Studio Green and Neelam Productions.

CONNECT WITH US