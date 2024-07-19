Here it is! Vikram’s much-anticipated film with Pa Ranjith, Thangalaan, finally has a release date. On Friday, Ranjith took to his social media handles to announce that the film will release in theatres on August 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

This comes days after the makers released a riveting trailer, which showed a tribal leader’s fight against those plotting to take away their land to mine gold. Sorcery, hallucinations and exploitation of labour are some of the many themes that were teased in the latest trailer

Thangalaan, which has been in the making since 2022, is said to be based on a real story set in the Kolar Gold Fields during British rule in India

ADVERTISEMENT

Featuring Parvathy and Malavika Mohanan as the female leads, the film also stars Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, and Harikrishnan Anbudurai in leading roles.

With music scored by GV Prakash Kumar, the film has cinematography by A Kishor Kumar and editing by Selva RK. Tamil Praba has co-written the screenplay.

Produced by KE Gnanavel Raja under Studio Green and Neelam Productions banners, the film is set to release in theatres in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Notably, Keerthy Suresh’s upcoming film, Raghu Thatha, is also set to release on August 15.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.