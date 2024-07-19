GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vikram-Pa Ranjith’s ‘Thangalaan’ gets a release date

With music scored by GV Prakash Kumar, the film features Parvathy and Malavika Mohanan as the female leads

Updated - July 19, 2024 04:41 pm IST

Published - July 19, 2024 04:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vikram in a still from ‘Thangalaan’

Vikram in a still from ‘Thangalaan’ | Photo Credit: Junglee Music Tamil/YouTube

Here it is! Vikram’s much-anticipated film with Pa Ranjith, Thangalaan, finally has a release date. On Friday, Ranjith took to his social media handles to announce that the film will release in theatres on August 15.

This comes days after the makers released a riveting trailer, which showed a tribal leader’s fight against those plotting to take away their land to mine gold. Sorcery, hallucinations and exploitation of labour are some of the many themes that were teased in the latest trailer

Meet Sinduri Vishal, the voice behind Thangalaan’s ‘Minikki Minikki’

Thangalaan, which has been in the making since 2022, is said to be based on a real story set in the Kolar Gold Fields during British rule in India

Featuring Parvathy and Malavika Mohanan as the female leads, the film also stars Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, and Harikrishnan Anbudurai in leading roles.

‘Thangalaan’, a period film about displaced Tamils

With music scored by GV Prakash Kumar, the film has cinematography by A Kishor Kumar and editing by Selva RK. Tamil Praba has co-written the screenplay.

Produced by KE Gnanavel Raja under Studio Green and Neelam Productions banners, the film is set to release in theatres in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Notably, Keerthy Suresh’s upcoming film, Raghu Thatha, is also set to release on August 15.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.