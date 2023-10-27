ADVERTISEMENT

Vikram-Pa Ranjith’s ‘Thangalaan’ gets a release date

October 27, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST

The period film, said to be based on a real-life story, also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone and Harikrishnan Anbudurai in pivotal roles

The Hindu Bureau

Release date announcement poster of ‘Thangalaan’ | Photo Credit: @StudioGreen2/X

The makers of Thangalaan, actor Vikram’s much-anticipated film with director Pa Ranjith, announced today that the film will hit theatres on January 26, 2024, in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. Further, it was also announced that a new teaser of the film will be unveiled on November 1.

Said to be based on a real story set in the Kolar Gold Fields during British rule in India, the film was in production for quite some time. In May, the shoot was halted temporarily due to a rib injury that Vikram suffered on the sets, before resuming in June. The shoot resumed later and the production was wrapped in July.

Featuring Parvathy and Malavika Mohanan as the female leads, Thangalaan also stars Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, and Harikrishnan Anbudurai in leading roles.

With music scored by GV Prakash Kumar, the film has cinematography by A Kishor Kumar and editing by Selva RK. Tamil Praba has co-written the screenplay.

Thangalaan is produced by Studio Green and Neelam Productions.

