Vikram-Pa Ranjith’s ‘Thangalaan’ gets a release date

October 27, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST

The makers of Thangalaan, actor Vikram’s much-anticipated film with director Pa Ranjith, announced today that the film will hit theatres on January 26, 2024, in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. Further, it was also announced that a new teaser of the film will be unveiled on November 1.

Said to be based on a real story set in the Kolar Gold Fields during British rule in India, the film was in production for quite some time. In May, the shoot was halted temporarily due to a rib injury that Vikram suffered on the sets, before resuming in June. The shoot resumed later and the production was wrapped in July.

Featuring Parvathy and Malavika Mohanan as the female leads, Thangalaan also stars Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, and Harikrishnan Anbudurai in leading roles.

With music scored by GV Prakash Kumar, the film has cinematography by A Kishor Kumar and editing by Selva RK. Tamil Praba has co-written the screenplay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thangalaan is produced by Studio Green and Neelam Productions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.