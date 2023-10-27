Vikram-Pa Ranjith’s ‘Thangalaan’ gets a release date

October 27, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST

The makers of Thangalaan, actor Vikram’s much-anticipated film with director Pa Ranjith, announced today that the film will hit theatres on January 26, 2024, in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. Further, it was also announced that a new teaser of the film will be unveiled on November 1.

Said to be based on a real story set in the Kolar Gold Fields during British rule in India, the film was in production for quite some time. In May, the shoot was halted temporarily due to a rib injury that Vikram suffered on the sets, before resuming in June. The shoot resumed later and the production was wrapped in July.

Even the darkest mines shall glimmer with a golden beacon of hope💫



Unveiling the #ThangalaanTeaser on 1st November 2023



The realm of #Thangalaan✨ will open its gates worldwide on 26th January 2024 #ThangalaanFromJan26pic.twitter.com/ofPtluhoC7 — Studio Green (@StudioGreen2) October 27, 2023

Featuring Parvathy and Malavika Mohanan as the female leads, Thangalaan also stars Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, and Harikrishnan Anbudurai in leading roles.

With music scored by GV Prakash Kumar, the film has cinematography by A Kishor Kumar and editing by Selva RK. Tamil Praba has co-written the screenplay.

Thangalaan is produced by Studio Green and Neelam Productions.