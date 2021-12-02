Vikram, Pa. Ranjith join hands for ‘Chiyaan 61’

The film will be produced by Studio Green’s K. E. Gnanavel Raja, and will be the actor’s next after Karthik Subbaraj’s ‘Mahaan’

Actor Vikram is set to join hands with director Pa. Ranjith for his next project, that has been tentatively titled #Chiyaan61.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

The film will be produced by Studio Green’s K. E. Gnanavel Raja. Details on the rest of the cast and crew will be announced shortly.

Vikram is currently shooting for Mahaan. The film, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, will see Vikram and his son Dhruv share screen space for the first time. The rest of the cast includes Bobby Simha, Simran and Vani Bhojan. The action-drama has music by Santhosh Narayanan, and is produced by 7 Screen Studios.

Meanwhile, Vikram is also wrapping up Ajay Gnanamuthu’s Cobra, in which he sports multiple avatars again.