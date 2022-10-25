Vikram-Pa Ranjith film titled ‘Thangalaan’; teaser out

The period film also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy, and Harikrishnan Anbudurai in leading roles.

The Hindu Bureau
October 25, 2022 13:36 IST

A still from the teaser | Photo Credit: Studio Green/YouTube

Thangalaan is the title of actor Vikram’s upcoming film with director Pa Ranjith. The makers announced the same on Sunday through a special teaser video of the film.

The short teaser introduces us to the period setting that the film is set in. Though the video doesn’t reveal much about the story — which is revealed to be based on true events — it seems like Vikram is playing the head of a clan in the film.

Thangalaan also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy, and Harikrishnan Anbudurai in leading roles.

With music scored by GV Prakash Kumar, the film has cinematography by A Kishor Kumar and editing by Selva RK. Tamil Prabha has co-written the screenplay.

Thangalaan is produced by Studio Green and Neelam Productions.

