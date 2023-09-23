HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Vikram - Gautham Menon’s ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’ release date out

Gautam took to Twitter to share the news along with a new promo clip

September 23, 2023 11:56 am | Updated 11:56 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vikram in a still from ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’

Vikram in a still from ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’ | Photo Credit: Ondraga Entertainment

The long-awaited Dhruva Natchathiram, directed by Gautham Menon and starring Vikram in the lead, is all set for its release. The film will hit theatres on November 24.

Gautam took to Twitter to share the news along with a new promotional clip.

Dhruva Natchathiram features Aishwarya Rajesh, Ritu Varma, Radhakrishnan Parthiban, R Radikaa Sarathkumar, Simran, Vinayakan, Divya Dharshini, Munna Simon, Vamsi Krishna, Salim Baig, Sathish Krishnan, and Maya S Krishnan among others.

Watch the new clip here...

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.