Vikram and Dhruv’s ‘Mahaan’ to premiere on February 10

The action-drama, directed by director Karthik Subbaraj, will release directly on Amazon Prime

Prime Video has announced the premiere of director Karthik Subbaraj’s Tamil action-drama Mahaan.

The film, produced by Lalit Kumar, is a narrative of a series of events that transform the whole life of an ordinary man as well as all the people around him. Mahaan features real-life father-son duo Vikram and Dhruv Vikram together for the very first time, along with Bobby Simha and Simran in pivotal roles.

The movie will premiere worldwide on February 10.

Mahaan is the story of a man whose family leaves him when he strays from the path of ideological living in his search for personal freedom. However, as he realises his ambitions, he also misses the presence of his son in his life. Having fulfilled his dream of becoming a billionaire, does life give him a second chance to be a father? This story is about how his life goes through an unexpected series of events in an action-packed journey.