Vikram, Ajay Gnanamuthu to team up once again after ‘Cobra’

‘Cobra’ is slated to release in theatres on 31st August

The Hindu Bureau
August 18, 2022 21:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Ajay Gnanamuthu and Vikram | Photo Credit: Ajay Gnanamuthu/Twitter

Actor Vikram, who is awaiting the release of filmmaker Ajay Gnanamuthu’s Cobra, has announced that he will once again team up with the director for his next project.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor announced the news during a special Twitter Spaces session on Thursday. During the session, which was attended by the film’s cast and crew, Vikram answered to questions from the media and fans.

“It’s a unique story and I am very excited about that as well,” said the actor while announcing the new movie. Other details regarding the project remain unknown at the moment

The long-awaited Cobra has Srinidhi Shetty of KGF fame playing the female lead. The film also stars Irfan Pathan, Roshan Mathew, Miya George, Sarjano Khalid, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Kaniha, Robo Shankar, Mirnalini Ravi, Meenakshi Govindarajan and KS Ravikumar among others.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

With music by AR Rahman, the action-thriller is produced by Seven Screen Studios. The trailer of the film is expected to drop soon.

Cobra is slated to release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on 31st August. Meanwhile, Vikram is also awaiting the release of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan - 1, which is scheduled to release in theatres on 30th September.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil cinema
Indian cinema

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app