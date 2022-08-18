Vikram, Ajay Gnanamuthu to team up once again after ‘Cobra’

‘Cobra’ is slated to release in theatres on 31st August

Actor Vikram, who is awaiting the release of filmmaker Ajay Gnanamuthu’s Cobra, has announced that he will once again team up with the director for his next project.

The actor announced the news during a special Twitter Spaces session on Thursday. During the session, which was attended by the film’s cast and crew, Vikram answered to questions from the media and fans.

“It’s a unique story and I am very excited about that as well,” said the actor while announcing the new movie. Other details regarding the project remain unknown at the moment

The long-awaited Cobra has Srinidhi Shetty of KGF fame playing the female lead. The film also stars Irfan Pathan, Roshan Mathew, Miya George, Sarjano Khalid, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Kaniha, Robo Shankar, Mirnalini Ravi, Meenakshi Govindarajan and KS Ravikumar among others.

With music by AR Rahman, the action-thriller is produced by Seven Screen Studios. The trailer of the film is expected to drop soon.

Cobra is slated to release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on 31st August. Meanwhile, Vikram is also awaiting the release of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan - 1, which is scheduled to release in theatres on 30th September.