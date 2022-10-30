Vijender Singh on board Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’

Salman shared the casting update on the occasion of the celebrated Indian boxer's 37th birthday

PTI
October 30, 2022 14:30 IST

Salman Khan with Vijender, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam and Jassie Gill | Photo Credit: @BeingSalmanKhan/Twitter

Superstar Salman Khan on Saturday announced that Olympic medalist boxer Vijender Singh has joined the cast of his upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Details about Vijender's character are not known yet. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji, known for movies such as Housefull 4 and Bachchhan Paandey.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is produced by the actor's banner Salman Khan Films. He announced the project in August when he completed 34 years in the Hindi film industry.

The film also features Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati. It was also revealed earlier that actor Ram Charan will be seen in a cameo appearance in the film.

Salman's last big screen release was Antim: The Final Truth, in which he featured alongside brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. His upcoming projects include Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif. He will also make a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

