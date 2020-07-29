Vijeesh Mani’s upcoming Sanskrit film ‘Namo’ has Jayaram playing Kuchela

Director Vijeesh Mani likes to take the road not often taken by other filmmakers. His directorial début Vishwaguru (2017), based on the life of social reformer Sree Narayana Guru, holds the Guinness Record for being the fastest movie produced from script to screen. It was completed in a little over 51 hours. His second feature film, Puzhayamma, touched upon the 2018 floods in Kerala and was shot entirely in a river. His next, Netaji, was made in the Irula tribal language and was selected in the Indian Panorama section of IFFI Goa last year.

Vijeesh’s upcoming venture, Namo, is made in Sanskrit. Starring Jayaram in the lead, the director says Namo zooms in on the story of the mythological character Kuchela (Sudama). “Most of the stories we have heard about Kuchela either portray him as shabby and poor or in comic terms. But if you examine the mythological texts, he was someone who was scholarly and knowledgeable. That’s what I try to explore in Namo,” says Vijeesh, a native of Guruyavoor in Kerala. The movie’s trailer was released recently by actor Chiranjeevi.

The director says through the story of Kuchela meeting his childhood friend Lord Krishna, Namo also attempts to look at the dynamics between kings and their subjects during ancient times.

Jayaram in a still from ‘Namo’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Vijeesh says it was a chance meeting with a German scientist specialising in organic farming that sparked the inspiration to make a film in Sanskrit. “I met him during a food festival in Delhi and was surprised to discover that he spoke Sanskrit, which he studied at a university in Germany. He spoke to me about the characteristics of the language. Later, I started learning Sanskrit at Samskrita Bharati in Delhi and felt a desire to make a film in the language and conceptualised the story for Namo,” says the 42-year-old.

Some of the other Indian films in Sanskrit include Priyamanasam by Malayalam director Vinod Mankara, Suryakantha by M Surendran, Anurakthi based on the art form of Koodiyattam and Punyakoti, the first animated film in Sanskrit.

Vijeesh’s team was assisted by Thrissur-based collective Live Sanskrit, formed by tutors and researchers in the language, that aided scenarists U Prasanna Kumar and Mahesh Babu in developing the screenplay. The director says he was not really concerned about the commercial response to a film in such a language. “For one thing, Namo is going for an OTT release and I feel the format fits such a movie to help reach a global audience. It will come with subtitles in English,” he says, adding that his confidence was boosted by the support from the cast and crew.

Casting Jayaram for the lead role was an easy choice for the director. “When I first told him about the story, he showed keen interest in joining in. Also, he’s someone who knows some mantras and Sanskrit chants and hence has dubbed for the role himself,” he explains. Apart from tonsuring his head, Vijeesh says Jayaram put down about 22 kg to transform into Kuchela.

Jayaram in a still from ‘Namo’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bringing alive the look and feel of the ancient times was a challenge and Vijeesh credits his art director Pramod Monalisa for his meticulous work. Shot in locations at Srirangapatna near Mysuru, Kanyakumari and sets in Ramoji Film City and Chitranjali Studio in Thiruvananthapuram, the director says the film was finished in less than a month. Anup Jalota has scored the music and S Loganathan is the cinematographer. Namo is edited by B Lenin.