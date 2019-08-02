Vijay’s voice made a lot of difference to ‘Verithanam’, says A.R Rahman

One thing that fans of the actor Vijay-AR Rahman collaboration are awaiting for is the release of Verithanam, a song from upcoming film Bigil. This number is special because it is the first time that actor Vijay will sing for the Oscar winner.

In an exclusive chat with The Hindu, AR Rahman said, “He (Vijay) has sung it well. His voice made a lot of difference to the song. I can’t reveal anything else about the music of Bigil, as we are still working on it — suspense!”

Though he declined to elaborate more on Verithanam, the composer seemed to be elated with the success of the first single from the film, Singappeney, a song that celebrates women. Asked who his Singappeney was, the musician said, “My mother, of course, and my wife, daughters and sisters. All of them are my support system, emotionally and spiritually. It has been amazing being with them, and being inspired by them.” Singappeney will also be performed at his upcoming concert in Chennai on August 10.

Apart from Bigil, Rahman has his hands full with Tamil film projects with leading stars like Kamal Haasan and Vikram. Asked if he would take up the Ajith-Boney Kapoor project as is being rumoured, the composer clarified, “No, I can’t because I’m already doing too much.”

This is the first time Vijay will be singing for Rahman, though he has sung previously for several other composers like Harris Jayaraj (Google Google number in Thuppaki), GV Prakash (Chellakutti in Theri) and so on. He was supposed to sing for AR Rahman in Sarkar, but eventually did not.

The film is Vijay and director Atlee’s third collaboration, after the successful Theri and Mersal. It stars Vijay, Nayantara, Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Yogi Babu among others. The film is said to be a sports drama, in which Vijay plays a football coach. The film is produced by AGS Entertainment, and is set for a Deepavali release this year.