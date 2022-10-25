Vijay’s ‘Varisu’ to hit screens for Pongal 2023

‘Varisu’ will now clash with Prabhas’ mythological epic ‘Adipurush’ at the box office

The Hindu Bureau
October 25, 2022 18:50 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A Diwali special poster of ‘Varisu’ | Photo Credit: @SVC_official/Twitter

It’s official! Actor Vijay’s upcoming film Varisu will hit the screens during the festival of Pongal, the makers announced on Sunday on the occasion of Diwali. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film is billed as a family drama-cum-action entertainer.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a script written by Vamshi, Hari and Ahishor Solomon, the film has Rashmika Mandanna playing the female lead. A host of actors including Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Khushbu, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, Srikanth, Shaam, and Samyuktha Shanmuganathan will be seen in pivotal roles.

Produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under their Sri Venkateshwara Creations production banner, the film has music by Thaman S, cinematography by Karthik Palani, and editing by Praveen KL..

Varisu will now clash with Prabhas’ mythological film Adipurush at the box office. The Om Raut directorial is set for release on January 12, two days before the festival.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, there is speculation that Ajith Kumar’s much-awaited film Thunivu is also aiming for a release during Pongal. An official announcement is awaited.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil cinema
Telugu cinema
Indian cinema

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app