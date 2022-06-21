Directed by Vamshi Paidapally, the film, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, is expected to hit screens during Pongal 2023

Directed by Vamshi Paidapally, the film, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, is expected to hit screens during Pongal 2023

Actor Vijay’s upcoming film with director Vamshi Paidipally, which was tentatively called ‘Thalapathy 66’, is now titled Varisu. The makers announced the title today, a day before Vijay’s 48th birthday, along with the film’s first-look poster.

The first-look has the tagline ‘The Boss Returns’, and it features Vijay in a dapper look, wearing a grey suit.

Varisu has Rashmika Mandanna playing the female lead, while a host of actors including Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Khushbu, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, Srikanth, Shaam, and Samyuktha Shanmuganathan will be seen in pivotal roles.

Produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under their Sri Venkateshwara Creations production banner, the film has music by Thaman S, cinematography by Karthik Palani, and editing by Praveen KL..

Varisu, which marks Telugu director Vamshi’s maiden Tamil venture, is expected to hit screens during Pongal 2023.

Meanwhile, it is also rumoured that Vijay, who was last seen in Nelson’s Beast, will reunite with his Master-director Lokesh Kanagaraj for his 67th film. An announcement regarding the same will reportedly be out soon.