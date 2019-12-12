Movies

Vijay’s ‘Thalapathy 64’ crew accused of smoking inside school premises during shoot

Vijay Sethupathy and Vijay at the launch of ‘Thalapathy 64’

Vijay Sethupathy and Vijay at the launch of ‘Thalapathy 64’  

Tobacco Monitor launches complaint upon the crew of the movie that was present at a school for visually challenged-children in Poonamalle

The team behind the Tobacco Monitor App have released a statement saying that a complaint has been received aabout various COTPA violations by the crew members of Thalapathy 64 starring Vijay, Vijay Sethupathy and Malavika Mohanan and directed by Kaithi director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The crew of the movie has been shooting at a school for visually challenged-children in Poonamalle and the members were found to be smoking inside the school premises during the shoot. “The Section 4 of the COTPA (Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act) states that, ‘Smoking in public places is prohibited’. On the other hand, Section 6 (b) states that the sale or usage of cigarettes or any other tobacco product is prohibited within 100 yards of any educational institution; be it school, college or even a tuition centre’. The movie crew has shown such a lethargic attitude by smoking inside the school where countless number of disabled children get educated,” read the press release.

The Tobacco Monitor has now launched a complaint upon the crew of Thalapathy 64, and has also condemned the act of the authorities of the Department of Differently Abled Welfare for permitting the movie crew inside that has led to the violations.

Further, they have requested the Department of Differently Abled Welfare to put up a “NO SMOKING” sign at the Victoria Memorial Blind School, and stop allowing movie crews for shooting inside educational institutes.

