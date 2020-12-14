Vijay’s ‘Master’ tops Twitter movie charts of 2020

The most mentioned actors on Twitter include Vijay, Mahesh Babu, Suriya, Keerthy Suresh and Kajal Aggarwal

Actor Vijay’s films have been trending and topping the charts since 2018, Twitter India reveals.

The star’s previous films Sarkar and Bigil were the top movie hashtags of the year 2018 and 2019.

Now, Twitter India has revealed that 2020 marks the hattrick year for the actor, as Master occupied first place on the most-tweeted about movies list. Master also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das and Andrea Jeremiah with Lokesh Kanagaraj directing this 2021 Pongal release. Vijay’s next venture, Thalapathy 65 will be with director Nelson, with Sun Pictures set to produce.

Due to the pandemic, many films slated for a 2020 release were delayed. Thus, fans kept awaiting updates from production houses, keeping the excitement alive. According to the report, the most talked-about movies this year were Master, Vakeel Saab, Valimai, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Soorarai Pottru, RRR, Pushpa, Sarileru Neekevvaru, KGF Chapter 2 and Darbar.

The most mentioned actors in south Indian cinema included Mahesh Babu, Vijay, Suriya, Ram Charan, Dhanush and Mohanlal, among others. Among the female stars, it was Keerthy Suresh, Kajal Aggarwal and Samantha Akkineni who were popular.