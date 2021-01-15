Vijay’s ‘Master’ to next get a Hindi remake

Starring Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed film released on Thursday across the country

Endemol Shine India, Cine1 Studios and 7 Screens on Friday announced they have acquired the rights to adapt Tamil film “Master” in Hindi.

Starring Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed film released on Thursday in Tamil. The movie’s Hindi dubbed version hit the screens on Friday.

Produced and distributed by 7 Screens, “Master” revolves around a professor (Vijay) who tries to reform a juvenile centre, where he clashes with a gangster (Sethupathy).

Abhishek Rege, CEO Endemol Shine India, said “Master” is laced with masterful performances and powerful narrative that resonates with audiences across the country.

He said the film will also be remembered as turning the box office tide in the pandemic.

“Master” is the first major film from the Tamil industry to release in the pandemic and have received overwhelming response from the audience.

“We are incredibly proud to have acquired the rights to such a hot property; We look forward to recreating the magic of this film to captivate the Hindi audience,” Rege said in a statement.

Murad Khetani of Cine1 Studios said his company aims to support and deliver content driven cinema.

“We are proud to present the film to the audiences in Hindi language,” Khetani said.

The makers will start casting for the Hindi remake soon.