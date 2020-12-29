Vijay’s ‘Master’ to have theatrical release on January 13

29 December 2020 12:49 IST

The team had earlier turned down an offer from a streaming platform in order to support theatres across Tamil Nadu

Two days after actor Vijay met with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy to request a removal of the cap on theatre occupancy during Pongal, the makers of his film Master have announced the release date as January 13.

The action flick is set to be the first major Tamil movie to hit the theatres since the start of the pandemic with many other stars opting to go for the OTT route in 2020, such as Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru.

Master received a substantial offer from a streaming platform earlier, but the makers turned down the option, stating that they wanted only a theatrical release. The Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners also welcomed the move by the Master team to opt to release the movie in theatres as they hoped it would revive the struggling business across the state.

Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, stars Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in important roles. Vijay plays the role of an alcoholic college professor who crosses paths with a local thug Sethupathi, after which mayhem ensues.